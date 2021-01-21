OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.51 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,544 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 225.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 235,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

GLW opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.