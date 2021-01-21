OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 344,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78.

