Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.0% of Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.72. 17,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $181.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

