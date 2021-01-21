OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy remains the largest electric utility in Oklahoma. Its well-positioned, regulated utility business continues to offset the prevailing headwinds. The company is pursuing an aggressive investment strategy to upgrade its infrastructure and provide seamless services to its customers. OGE Energy plans to spend around $3.51 billion between 2020 and 2024. OG&E's current business strategy has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 40% compared to 2005 levels. However, decreased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic caused volatility in oil and natural gas commodity prices, which has been affecting OGE Energy’s Enable Midstream. Moreover, its unfavorable financial ratios might have caused investors to lose confidence in the stock. Evidently, its shares underperformed the industry in the past year.”

OGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

