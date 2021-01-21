OG Fan Token Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token token can now be purchased for $3.91 or 0.00012242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00125320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00285255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00067798 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

