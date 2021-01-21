OctoFi Market Capitalization Achieves $26.33 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One OctoFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.16 or 0.00134035 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $26.33 million and $2.43 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00048321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00259764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064757 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

