Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OCDGF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798. Ocado Group has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

