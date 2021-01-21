Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $489.58 million, a PE ratio of 206.89 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

