NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
