NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $210.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

