NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $545.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

