Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.58

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $17.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 1,984 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.