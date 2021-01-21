Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.58

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $17.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 1,984 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
