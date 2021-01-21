Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 118,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

