Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.91

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $16.24. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 53,835 shares trading hands.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NEV)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
