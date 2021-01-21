Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 13.3%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) dropped 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 757,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 351,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

