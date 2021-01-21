Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 113,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 507.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.