Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.88 Million

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post $211.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $8.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,302.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $407.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.90 million to $665.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.11. 32,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.