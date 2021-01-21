Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) vs. Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Head to Head Comparison

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Golar LNG has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Golar LNG and Norwegian Cruise Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $448.75 million 2.60 -$211.96 million N/A N/A Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.07 $930.23 million $5.09 4.95

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golar LNG and Norwegian Cruise Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 1 4 0 2.80 Norwegian Cruise Line 1 9 7 0 2.35

Golar LNG presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.28%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.68%. Given Golar LNG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG -55.97% 0.73% 0.26% Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00%

Summary

Golar LNG beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations. As of April 16, 2020, it operated twelve LNG carriers, one FSRU, and two FLNGs. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

