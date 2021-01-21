Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.