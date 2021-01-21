Northstar Asset Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

