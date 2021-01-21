Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 8,356 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $6,259,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 110,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average is $169.07.

