Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

