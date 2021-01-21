Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.71. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

