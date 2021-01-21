Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $259.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.