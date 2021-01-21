Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $298.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

