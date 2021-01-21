Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.