Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L) (LON:NTN)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.15). 23,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 12,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.85. The company has a market cap of £95.65 million and a P/E ratio of 54.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Northern 3 VCT (NTN.L)’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Northern 3 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature and growth capital. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund invests in all sectors. It typically invests in the United Kingdom.

