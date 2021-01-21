Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NHYDY opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

