Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.31. 74,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,966. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

