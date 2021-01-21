Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NENTF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

