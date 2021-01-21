Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NENTF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

