NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $4,470.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007692 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,727,593 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

