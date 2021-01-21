Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nidec’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nidec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NJDCY stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. Nidec has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

