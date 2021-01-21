NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.30

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $83.25, with a volume of 22802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

