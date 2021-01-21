NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

