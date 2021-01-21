NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 921,991 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 28.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $94,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

