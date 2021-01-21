NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 572,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,225,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
