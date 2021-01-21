NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 572,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,225,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.