Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.32.

Shares of NEXA opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

