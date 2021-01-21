News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.45

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 99737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. News’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $16,174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $8,845,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of News by 3.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,997,000 after purchasing an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 484,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in News by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 516,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

