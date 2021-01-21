NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L)’s (NRR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT plc (NRR.L) from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 93.83 ($1.23).

NRR stock traded down GBX 1.12 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.68 ($1.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,379,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,146. The firm has a market capitalization of £256.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 195.40 ($2.55).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

