Newman & Schimel LLC Takes $619,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,962. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.