Newman & Schimel LLC Invests $538,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,467. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

