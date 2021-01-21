Newman & Schimel LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

