Newman & Schimel LLC Acquires Shares of 652 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 42.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $578.88. The stock had a trading volume of 244,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.