Newell Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,307 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,540% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

