NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NewAge by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NewAge by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

