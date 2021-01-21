NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
Shares of NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NewAge by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NewAge by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewAge by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in NewAge by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NewAge Company Profile
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
