New Providence Acquisition (NASDAQ:NPA) Trading 11.9% Higher

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) shares traded up 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.22. 4,390,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,921,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,237,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 866,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,743,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

