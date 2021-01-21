New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 124,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $171.01 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $187.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

