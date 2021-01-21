New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Ogens acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMFC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 2,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.82 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

