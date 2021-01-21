New Jersey Resources Co. (NJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

NYSE NJR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

