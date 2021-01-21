Nevro Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $177.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

