Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Up 20.6%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shot up 20.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.95. 554,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 347,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market cap of $357.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 218.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

